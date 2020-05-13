East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A few showers will be possible once again tomorrow afternoon across East Texas. A few showers will be possible in the morning as well. A slightly better chance on Friday and then much better chances over the upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals from now through the weekend are expected to range from 2.50” to over 4.00” in a few locations. Much of this rain will fall on Saturday and Sunday. There could be a few issues with minor flash flooding over the weekend as well. We will keep you updated on any Watches / Warnings that may be issued. As we head into the early part of next week, the rain chances diminish quickly as a weak cold front moves through late Sunday evening/night. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly warm through the period as well. Lows should be near 70 through the weekend, then into the middle 60s next week, high temperatures should remain in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity values will be quite high as well, coming down just a bit early next week.