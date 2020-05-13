EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some lingering showers in Deep East Texas will end through the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures starting out in the 60s. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead with the chance for a few more scattered showers this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 80s. Tomorrow looks about the same. It will be warm and breezy at times with a few scattered showers off and on, especially in the afternoon. A slight chance for rain continues into Friday but the most likely chance in the forecast still looks to fall on the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by late Saturday afternoon and will continue into Sunday. Most of the rain should come to an end by Monday with more sunshine into the middle of next week.