Man injured after pedestrian crash in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is recovering from injuries after a late-night crash in Tyler.
Police, fire and EMS crews responded to the wreck near the intersection of West Northwest Loop 323 and West Gentry Parkway shortly after midnight.
Two lanes of traffic were blocked while first responders tended to the victim who was seated on a curb.
Eventually crews transferred the man onto a gurney and into an ambulance.
No word on if the driver involved stopped at the scene.
This is a developing story.
