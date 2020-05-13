Longview small business still waiting on relief loan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Covid-19 shutdown has hit some small businesses in East Texas especially hard.
Billions of dollars in federal Payroll Protection Program loans have been allotted. However, many business owners say they haven’t yet received those funds, and time is running out.
For six years Richard Hitt has run A-1 Tire and Auto Center on Fairmont in Longview.
When the shutdown happened, he and other business owners found themselves in need of a PPP loan.
“They have continually come back and asked me for more documentation and more documentation. We have our suppliers I’ve got to take care of, my utilities. I’ve got enough money right now to pay off everybody tomorrow. But after that I’m going to be under 500 dollars in my account,” Hitt said.
He's now been waiting for six weeks, and the loan has still not come through.
“I’ve got bills right now to the tire supplier of over 3,000, parts people over 3,000. To us it’s our lifeline. It would keep me going for another 2-3 months. I’ve even been waiting on my income tax to come back, I was going to throw that into the business but I haven’t got that yet either,” Hitt said.
Hitt applied for a$30,000 loan to keep him afloat and get over the hump. But now he’s’ reached the 11th hour.
“I’m down to nothing in my personal savings, and very little in the business account,” he said.
Their livelihoods are at stake, and Hitt choked up a little on what worries him most.
“The guys that work for me, I’m very concerned about them and their families,” Hitt said.
He hopes that the loan gets to him in time.
