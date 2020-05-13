Longview police officers arrest man after he allegedly pushed someone from moving vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Longview Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man Tuesday night after he allegedly pushed another person out of a moving vehicle on Eastman Road.
Timothy Means, of Gladewater, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $75,000 for the two charges.
Brandon Thornton, a spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said on Wednesday that he had gotten no update on the victim’s condition. He said that all he knows at this time is that the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers responded to the 3200 block of Eastman Road to check the welfare of a person who had been pushed out of a moving vehicle at about 9:03 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Officers located the victim and a witness that provided officers with the suspect and vehicle description and said the suspect intentionally pushed the victim out of the moving vehicle,” the Facebook post stated. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of the 2600 blk of W. Hawkins Pwky.”
The Longview PD officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Means allegedly took off at a high rate of speed, and the chase continued into Upshur County. Upshur County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and Gilmer police officers also assisted in the pursuit, the Facebook post stated.
Eventually, DPS troopers deployed a tire deflation device that resulted in the vehicle stopping. The chase ended near the intersection of Highway 271 and Highway 155 in Gilmer.
Means was taken into custody without any further incident after he initially refused to get out of his vehicle.
