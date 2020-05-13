Longview police investigating shooting at Broughton Park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are investigating a shooting at Broughton Park after a victim showed up at a local hospital.
According to police, at 3:50 p.m., they were dispatched to a local hospital for a shooting victim that arrived by private vehicle. They said it appears the shooting occurred at Broughton Park located in the 800 block of MLK. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
Longview Police are asking the public to stay away from this area to allow officers to conduct the investigation. This appears to be an isolated incident at this time.
Police said more information will be released at a later time as the case develops. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
