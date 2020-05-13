Investigation underway after house fire in Tyler appears to have been intentionally set

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire in Tyler is being investigated for possible arson.
Police and fire crews responded to the incident in the 1500 block of Everglades Drive around 7: 15 pm Tuesday.
According to Tyler Police, they have reason to believe the blaze was intentionally set. No further details were released.
Officials said an investigation is underway.
There have been no reports of any serious damage or injuries.
We expect to learn more about how the fire started sometime Wednesday morning.
