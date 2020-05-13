Dallas County Judge says he followed Gov. Abbott’s guidelines when issuing public health orders, AG Paxton calls them “unlawful”

On Tuesday, Paxton released three letters to Bexar County, and the City of San Antonio; Travis County, and the City of Austin; and Dallas County, stating public health orders in the three counties “include strict and unconstitutional demands for houses of worship, unnecessary and onerous restrictions on allowing essential services to operate, such as tracking customers who visit certain restaurants, penalties for not wearing masks, shelter-in-place demands, criminal penalties for violating state or local health orders, and failing to differentiate between recommendations and mandates.”