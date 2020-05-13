Crews install new traffic signal on S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews on Wednesday worked to install a new traffic signal in front of the Rose Plaza Shopping Center on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.
The shopping center was once home to Hastings. It has been under redevelopment and will be the new home of Sprouts Farmers Market, which announced Tuesday it will open on Aug. 5.
Earlier this year the City of Tyler said a traffic study found the new signal is needed to accommodate the redevelopment.
Sprouts plans to hire more than 100 people for its Tyler location and will host a virtual job fair with video interviews on June 24 and 25, according to a press release.
Click here to learn more about open positions, benefits and to apply. You can also call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.
