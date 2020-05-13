Athens ISD Superintendent Blake Stiles dies

ATHENS Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Independent School District announced Wednesday that Superintendent Blake Stiles has died.
According to the district, Stiles died Wednesday morning at the UT Health hospital in Athens.
“Mr. Stiles began a school board-approved medical leave beginning April 6 in anticipation of a heart procedure he recently underwent. He had anticipated a return to work in the next few weeks. The likely cause of death is heart-related,” the district stated.
“We do know the loss to his family, especially, is enormous. He was, before anything else, a very proud husband and father. We ask at this time that Mrs. Stiles and their two children be given privacy as they navigate a fresh and awful grief. Please do lift them up in your prayers,” the district said.
“Blake Stiles was a good man, and under his leadership, AISD flourished. His loss is a loss to the community,” the district said.
You can read the full message from the district here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.