Amber Alert issued for missing Van Zandt Co. teen

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teenager from Van Zandt County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Willow Sirmans, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712 in Grand Saline.
She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall, weighing 75 pounds, and having strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. Sirmans has braces on her teeth, a news release stated.
A description was also released for a suspect, Austen Walker.
According to DPS, the 21-year-old white male is 5′9″, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Walker also has a tattoo on his left and right arm and a scar on his right arm.
Details on the abduction were not immediately available, however, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said Sirmans was reported as possibly having left her home with a friend.
“Information obtained at the time of the report did not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert," a news release stated.
According to the sheriff’s office, they were unable to located the girl after investigating several leads on Tuesday.
“Van Zandt County Deputies also enlisted assistance from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office who checked residences in Henderson County in an attempt to locate Sirmans."
The sheriff’s office said they received support from the Grand Saline Police Department, Van Zandt County Constable Pct. 1, Smith County Constables Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sirmans or Walker is asked to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133.
