Adopted East Texas children share powerful testimony in Foster Care Awareness campaign

Children from East Texas share their stories about the importance of being a foster family. (Source: The Fostering Collective)
By Erika Bazaldua | May 13, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 6:25 PM

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Little voices, sharing a big message.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month and this year The Fostering Collective is sharing that message with some powerful help.

Over a dozen children, of all ages and backgrounds, shared the importance of foster families in our communities in a video collage.

Their message: “There is no reason for anyone to go unloved.”

We first met with the directors of the non-profit organization The Fostering Collective in May 2019. At that time they were shifting their focus and resources from specifically orphan care to foster families who need support in East Texas.

Today, they operate out of a donated building in Whitehouse where they provide necessities for children who are unexpectedly removed from their homes, faith-based counsel for foster families, training for volunteers who can help these families, and much more.

In an effort to reach more people in a safe way during COVID-19, TFC is hosting a virtual information meeting Sunday, May 17th from 8-9 p.m. Click here for more information.

To see the full Foster Month Awareness campaign video from the Fostering Collective, click here.

