Winnsboro woman dies after 1-vehicle wreck on FM 14 in Wood County
By Gary Bass | May 12, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 9:49 AM

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 55-year-old Winnsboro woman has died as a result of the injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on FM 14 in Wood County on May 7.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the fatal crash at 2:23 p.m. on May 7. The wreck occurred about 1.9 miles north of Hawkins in Wood County.

The preliminary report shows that Rhonda Renee May was driving a 2013 Ford Focus north on FM 14 when she failed to navigate a slight right curve and went off the road on the west side. The Focus’ front end struck a concrete culvert, vaulted across a private driveway, and came to rest on the grass shoulder on the west side of the road, the press release stated.

May was transported to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis - Tyler, where she died as a result of her injuries three days later.

The wreck is still under investigation.

