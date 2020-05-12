Virtual medicine on the rise as pandemic changes medical industry

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The pandemic is changing the medical industry. Blake Holland speaks with Dr. Sam Bagchi the Chief Clinical Officer for CHRISTUS Health System about the pros and cons of virtual medicine.
Dr. Sam Bagchi speaks about the scope of services for virtual medicine. He said the service is not for everybody and every situation and he also discussed working to make telemedicine accessible to patients in rural areas.
