Tyler Pipe, OSHA agree to ‘informal settlement’ of $8K for forklift accident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Pipe has reached an “informal settlement” with OSHA in connection with a forklift accident that seriously injured a worker in December.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website, Tyler Pipe has agreed to pay a fine of $8,096.40 as part of the informal settlement on March 16. The original OSHA citation for a “serious” violation called for the company to be fined $13,494.
However, Tyler Pipe had the option of contesting the citation.
In a previous KLTV, a statement from Tyler Pipe said, “We take the safety of our team members seriously. We are working with OSHA to ensure that we have the proper corrective measures in place.”
Back in early December, emergency crews responded to an accident involving a forklift at Tyler Pipe, which is located in the 119000 block of County Road 492 along with EMS personnel. At the time, Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said one person was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
