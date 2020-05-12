Tyler high school student creates petition to hold in-person graduation ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the 2020 senior class at Cumberland Academy High School in Tyler have started a petition to change their school’s graduation plans.
Cumberland Academy has not announced any change to graduation plans since Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on April 27 to “Open Texas.”
The student who created the petition referenced Tyler Independent School District’s decision to move forward with plans to stick to the original dates for in-person graduation ceremonies.
KLTV 7’s Alex Leroux spoke to the student who started the petition and a classmate who believe they should be allowed to hold similar graduations as Tyler ISD. Alex will also speak with the high school principal to learn what he says the school is doing for graduation.
If you’d like to read the petition, click here.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.