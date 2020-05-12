Two killed in two-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Toyota RG4, James Allen Sinclair, 67, of Gilmer and his passenger, Barbara Jenkins Sinclair, 90, of Gilmer were traveling north on FM-1650 and stopped at the intersection of SH 154 E. At the same time, the driver of a 2005 International truck tractor with a towed trailer, Ricky Carrol Nash, 55, of Hallsville and his passenger Nerlyn Nash, 36, of Hallsville were traveling east on SH-154.