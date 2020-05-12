Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We’re starting our day off on a wet note as scattered showers and isolated thundershowers pushing east and northeast through the area, with more showers and isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see the rain today, and best chances for showers and storms continues to favor the northern half of East Texas, with more spotty rain chances down in Deep East Texas. Severe threat is very low today, but a few isolated stronger storms could form some pocket change hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will continue to be possible Wednesday - Friday as we are now placed in a more active weather pattern. During this time, temperatures will continue to slowly increase, with morning lows climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by Friday morning, and highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon. Rain chances become more likely heading into next weekend. Some storms could be strong, and heavy rainfall could drop up to 2.00-3.50 inches in some spots by the end of the weekend, so localized flooding could be a concern in poor drainage or saturated areas. The first half of next week looks to trend slightly drier, but some scattered showers continue to remain a possibility throughout the afternoon hours of Monday and Tuesday.