Texas approved to provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free, reduced-price meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA approved a program to feed children in Texas amid a national emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A USDA news release said the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.
The new program was signed by President Donald Trump and was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
This program will serve as a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new benefit to other eligible households.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Texas had about 3.6 million children who are eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, which makes up 67 percent of children in schools.
