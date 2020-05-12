Texas approved to provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free, reduced-price meals

Texas approved to provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free, reduced-price meals
A USDA news release said the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures. (Source: KWTX)
By Vanessa Garcia | May 12, 2020 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:16 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The USDA approved a program to feed children in Texas amid a national emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A USDA news release said the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program will provide SNAP benefits to families with children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures.

The new program was signed by President Donald Trump and was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

This program will serve as a supplemental food purchasing benefit to current SNAP participants and as a new benefit to other eligible households.

For the 2019-2020 school year, Texas had about 3.6 million children who are eligible for free and reduced-priced lunch, which makes up 67 percent of children in schools.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.