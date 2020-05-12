State releases COVID-19 spread report to Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The weekly Nacogdoches County Community Stakeholders video conference call was held today, and it revealed the latest findings by the Texas Department of State Health Services on how COVID-19 is spread throughout Nacogdoches County.
COVID-19 cluster data is determined after a contact investigation. As soon as a case is confirmed, state health workers contact the patient to estimate where the virus could have been contracted.
In a video conference, Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell revealed the Texas Department of State Health Services findings.
“Their investigation indicates that 31 percent of the cases are community spread and that includes persons that are in the same household with each other,” Sowell said. “Seventeen percent live in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living. Fifteen percent originated in meat processing facilities, and 13 percent are health care workers. There is also a category of 14 percent that they listed pending or unknown."
Sowell said the state will likely conduct a second round of testing, focusing on hotspots such as long term care facilities, meat processing plants, and if needed, jails and prisons.
"The state forewarned the judge that there will be a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in seven to 10 days brought on primarily by the reopening of businesses throughout the state of Texas and also Mother’s Day due to the heavy travel weekend.
Representative Travis Clardy questioned the predictions.
“Personally, I’m optimistic that we’re not going to see much of a bump,” Clardy said. “What I’ve seen just being out a little bit, people are still maintaining distance."
The public is encouraged to remain diligent. It’s one reason why the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce will continue its weekly Stakeholders Conference Calls from a distance.
