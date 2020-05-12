State to provide over $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to Texas families

Families who have children certified for free or reduced-price meals during the 2019-20 school year but did not receive SNAP benefits for the month of March will need to apply. Families with children who received meals at no cost to them because their schools are defined as Community Eligibility Provision or Provision II schools also need to apply. Those families will receive a notification from their school district by May 31 which will include eligibility information and how to access the application. The application will be open from June 1 to June 30, and applications will be processed in the order they are received. After completing the application, eligible families will receive benefits on a new Texas P-EBT card in the mail.