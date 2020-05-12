WATCH LIVE: Smith County Commissioners Court gives update on COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith confirms 17 jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 are in quarantine.
Smith also confirmed 10 inmates have tested positive and that 153 inmates are in quarantine as of Tuesday morning. There are six inmates for which test results are pending.
“We are dangerously close to being in a bad situation,” Smith said referring to staffing shortages due to employees being quarantined and other employees being moved around to fill gaps.
He also told commissioners state jail standards require jailers to go into cells every hour and that is how employees are getting infected.
He said his next step would be to contact the state jail commission.
