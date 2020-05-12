Police Week being honored in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been around since 1962 and was started by President Kennedy.
He designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week it falls in as Police Week. In Longview, posts will be made to Facebook about day to day life of officers. A memorial has been set up in the LPD lobby commemorating those who have given their lives during their watch.
You can go by and see the memorial this week during regular business hours, keeping social distancing in mind, of course.
