East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Overnight tonight, chances for showers/thunderstorms will diminish. Chances for scattered showers and thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Friday, then increase this weekend. Some very heavy rainfall is expected this weekend with rainfall totals from now until then could reach 2.50”-4.00”. A few areas may get a bit more. Heaviest rainfall is expected this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. As we head into early next week, the chances for showers diminishes and more sunshine is expected. At this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe storms, but if that changes, we will update you as soon as possible. Temperatures are expected to remain fairly warm through the forecast period with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Stay dry and keep those umbrellas handy.