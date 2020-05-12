Man convicted in 2008 of killing Henderson County deputies granted stay of execution

Randall Mays (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 12:02 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A man claiming mental incompetency to be put to death has received a stay of execution.

In 2008, Randall Mays was found guilty of capital murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt. Mays also shot and wounded Deputy Kevin Harris in the incident, which occurred in Henderson County in 2007.

The Court of Criminal Appeals has approved the appeal of Mays’ attorneys, saying “We have reviewed the application and find that the first allegation of intellectual disability satisfies the threshold requirements” of being reviewed again by the court. The stay was granted on May 7, 2020.

