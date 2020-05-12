Habitat for Humanity of Smith County announces 109th new home closing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Tyler woman and her two sons received the keys to their new home at 2401 North Tenneha from Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. This is the 109th home built in Smith County since 1989.
Demetria Givens has always rented but with annual increases each year it was hard to get ahead and be able to pay her bills. “I was hesitant at first to become a homeowner but I decided to take the first steps so I could give my children something I didn’t have growing up. I worked super hard to get to this point. I am so thankful to Habitat for this opportunity.”
Givens works for Hospice of East Texas. She and her family completed 300 “sweat equity” hours to help build her home. First Christian Church of Tyler gave the lead gift and church members volunteered their time to participate in the construction. “We were so pleased to be a part of building this house,” said Chris Pulliam, FCC senior minister. “We ask for God’s blessing on Demetria and her family and their new home.”
Habitat chooses its homeowners on three criteria. “First, we look at the applicant’s level of need. We also look for families who are willing to put in sweat equity hours and review their ability to repay the loan with an affordable monthly payment,” said Jack Wilson, Habitat CEO.
“When we build a Habitat home, we are creating a community for these families,” said Wilson. “Many of our homes include single mothers and it’s so important for them to have a decent place to raise their children.”
Other qualifications include being a resident of Smith County for one year; a first-time home buyer; proving consistent, stable income for the past two years and allowing Habitat to run a credit and criminal background check. Applicants must also earn between 50-80 percent of the median income of Tyler residents.
Habitat is currently building its 110th and 111th homes also on North Tenneha in Tyler. Interested applicants can find more information at smithcountyhabitat.org
