East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As an upper level disturbance continues to move over East Texas for the remainder of the day today, chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will remain. Overnight tonight, chances for showers/thunderstorms will diminish. Chances for scattered showers and thundershowers will remain in the forecast through Friday, then increase this weekend. Some very heavy rainfall is expected this weekend with rainfall totals from now until then could reach 3.00”-4.00”. A few areas may get a bit more. Heaviest rainfall is expected this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. As we head into early next week, the chances for showers diminishes and more sunshine is expected. At this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe storms, but if that changes, we will update you as soon as possible. Stay dry and keep those umbrellas handy.