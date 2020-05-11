Rider Marching Band performs virtual fight song

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Since playing under the Friday night lights in person can’t happen right now, the Rider Marching Band performed a virtual fight song.
Each student sent in their part and they were all compiled into this amazing video.
The video was not as easy to put together as it looks and the marching band gave a shoutout to Mr. Martin for compiling all of the videos and putting the project together.
Take a listen to this impressive performance!
