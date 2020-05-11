Monday’s Weather: Partly cloudy and nice

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice day is ahead with partly cloudy skies and temperatures below average in the mid to upper 70s. East and southeast winds will be breezy at times. This week doesn’t look quite as quiet as the weekend weather, with more clouds and more chances for rain. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a chance for some scattered showers and thundershowers. A few thundershowers are possible as early as tomorrow morning, but a little more likely for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Another chance for some rain on Wednesday, then warm and breezy on Thursday. More chances for rain will be in the forecast for Friday into the weekend.