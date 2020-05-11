Local news COVID coverage categories

- Location: Tyler, Texas
- Last reviewed: May 11, 2020. 5:41 p.m.
- Overview: The City of Tyler and Smith County are subject to the governor’s guidelines. Most businesses are allowed to open with 25 percent capacity.
- Stay at home: Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay-at-home order to expire at the end of April.
- Closures: Texas gyms and and yoga studios are closed but may reopen on May 18 if they do not exceed 25 percent capacity. Showers and locker rooms at those facilities must remain closed.
- Schools: Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath said graduation ceremonies will be allowed if the school districts follow certain constraints.
- How to get help: The East Texas Food Bank is providing food box distributions every Friday.