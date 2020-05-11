Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
As businesses wait, governor to announce reopening decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With his stay-at-home order set to expire at the end of the week, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce if he’ll lift restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 15, and the governor has said that he’s “hopeful” he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16. The governor has come under increased pressure from Republicans and business owners to reopen the economy. State economists warn the economic damage from the virus and the oil price decline will exceed Hurricane Katrina’s financial hit.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA BUDGET
Virus impact on Louisiana budget becomes clearer Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The extent of how deeply the coronavirus outbreak has ravaged Louisiana’s government finances will soon start to come into focus. The state income forecasting panel meets Monday to try to put the first official number on the budget problem. Estimates set by the Revenue Estimating Conference will be used to craft next year’s budget and determine if any cuts are needed before the current budget ends June 30. Lawmakers expect a decline in state financing anywhere from $500 million to as much as $1.5 billion. Louisiana has two separate problems depressing state tax collections: widespread unemployment and shuttered businesses from the virus outbreak and a steep decline in oil prices.
SHOOTING-FIVE WOUNDED
5 shot and wounded near convenience store in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five people have been injured in a shooting near a convenience store in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police tell local news outlets that four adults and a juvenile are among those shot. The gunfire broke out near Carlins Food Market on the city’s north side after 3 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Brad Harris says four of the victims were brought to the hospital, and one was in critical condition. A fifth person was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, Harris says, although the person’s condition was unknown. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.
JUVENILE ESCAPES
Northeast Louisiana juvenile lockup sees another mass escape
MONROE, La. (AP) — Six of eight juveniles who escaped from a youth center in northeast Louisiana have been recaptured. KNOE-TV reports the eight broke out of the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe before dawn Saturday morning. It’s at least the third escape from Swanson in the five weeks. Two juveniles escaped April 6, while 11 juveniles broke out days later. Monroe police say the two who are still on the run are Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane. The Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans saw a riot in April involving dozens of youth that left two guards with minor injuries.
ZONING RULES FIGHT
Bill would end zoning power in areas outside Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Some residents of unincorporated areas in northwest Louisiana’s largest parish want out from under city zoning rules.KTBS-TV reports a legislative committee on Thursday voted to repeal some zoning powers of the Shreveport/Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission. Some rural residents complain that the commission shouldn’t regulate things like fencing, driveways or the ability to park recreational vehicles outside the Shreveport city limits. Now, the commission has regulatory power in unincorporated areas up to 5 miles beyond the city line. House Bill 697, approved by the committee, would strip the commission’s powers in areas outside the city. The bill moves to the full House for more debate.
VIRUS OUBREAK-LOUISIANA
Study: 1 in 4 unemployed in New Orleans during pandemic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A study estimates that one out of every four workers in New Orleans is without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study was done by the University of Louisiana Lafayette. The Advocate reports that unemployment in New Orleans is the highest in the state at 25%, just ahead of Baton Rouge at 21% without jobs and Lafayette at nearly 19%. One of the reasons New Orleans appears to be doing so poorly is the fact the city is so dependent upon the tourism industry, which has been devastated by global efforts to stop the virus.
JAIL DEATH
Officials: Inmate in isolation cell apparently killed self
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say an inmate being held in an isolation cell has apparently killed himself. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office says the 45-year-old man's body was found about 3 a.m. Saturday, and he apparently had strangled himself. An emailed news release says he was being held on drug and weapons charges, and his bond was set at $109,500. The statement says the body was sent to the parish coroner's office, which would release his name and official cause of death. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to an email asking why the man was in isolation.
HISTORY PROJECT-AWARD
Southern LGBTQ history project recognized by archivists
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama-based program compiling the history of LGBT people in the Deep South is being recognized for its work. The Society of American Archivists is presenting is Archival Innovator Award to the Invisible Histories Project. The Birmingham-based nonprofit has been collecting and archiving material about the gay and lesbian community in the South since 2016. The project has located dozens of collections of LGBTQ historical documents and artifacts dating back to 1912. The group aims to make scholarship about LGBTQ people in the South more accessible.