Gilmer’s famous Doc’s Hot Links sees interruption in beef supply

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a staple in Gilmer for more than 50 years.
“We’re getting our last order today, our last delivery," said Mesha Capps, owner of the famous Doc’s Hot Links.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted meat processing and packing plants across the country as fewer employees punch the clock.
“I talked to the company that actually produces the meat and they say they can’t get people to work because they’re too scared or they’re sick,” Capps said. “It’s not actually the beef supply that’s the problem. It’s not having enough employees to get the supply out."
Doc’s goes through about 3,000 pounds of beef every week. The current kink in the supply chain could mean they have to temporarily close or turn to alternative recipes. The search for a replacement supplier has become a team effort.
Capps tells us family and friends are joining her in the search for another beef source, but without any luck so far.
“It’s just a dead end because they either can’t supply the amount we need, or they’re saying after their orders they do have go through then they won’t have anymore to supply,” Capps said. “Every door that I try to go through it’s just closed. But I’m still not giving up.”
Over the weekend, word that Doc’s might have to close its doors led to a run on hot links.
“People caught word that we were going to have to be shutting the doors for a little while unless we can come up with some different recipe to serve for a while and they just barged in getting as many as they could,” Capps said. “It wasn’t an average Saturday for sure.”
Capps is hopeful there will be a return to normalcy, and that the love and support from the community will continue as well.
“I had one customer comment on our social media saying, ‘Just stay open. We’ll come get drinks and snow cones. We love Doc’s,’” Capps said. “The support is very heartfelt and humbling. To see so many stand behind us through all of this. It’s not like we have customers. Everyone that comes through that door is our family. It’s not your average restaurant. Doesn’t matter what kind of background you have, where you come from. When you’re in here, we’re all united together. We enjoy coming to work every day. We love it. And you can’t get that often.”
Doc’s does make boudain, and Capps said they could keep selling that. They’ve also looked into adding chicken or pork to the menu.
“Not hot links, but just some kind of barbecue. Just anything that would keep feeding. But chicken’s down. Pork’s down. So, at this point, we’re not sure. We have thought about trying crawfish if everybody wanted it. But at this point, we don’t know.”
Meanwhile, Capps is also considering shortening her hours of operation.
“To try to carry it on longer because people come in on the weekends more than they do during the week," she said.
And Doc’s Hot Links isn’t just famous in East Texas. Capps sees people from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin and other states.
“They travel from other states a lot on Saturdays. So, if I shortened it, that would be able to supply a lot of the people that are traveling. I’d hate for people to travel and get here and we’re closed,” she said.
As for Doc’s supplier, Capps said she’s been told it could be the end of June before they can get another order. Depending on business, they’ve got enough beef for about two more weeks.
“I’m not going to give up hope. Worst case if we do have to close the doors, we will reopen as soon as the supply. I mean that’s the worst case scenario," she said. ”Our full trust is in God and God alone. We know that no matter what happens he will take care of us."
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.