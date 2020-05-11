Five Carthage nursing home residents moved to recovery wing after ‘kicking COVID’s butt’

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Carthage nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 is celebrating the recovery of five residents.
On Friday, May 8, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center posted a video on its Facebook page showing five residents being moved from the facility’s COVID-19 wing to the recovery wing.
The center’s post reads, “These residents fought the battle & won! Congratulations to the residents themselves and to the staff who helped them every step of the way. Way to kick COVID’s butt!”
According to the nursing home’s website, more than 40 residents have contracted the virus along with more than 25 employees. The center also reports five residents and one employee have died. A total of 76 residents and 79 staffers were tested for the virus.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.