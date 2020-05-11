East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A Fairly Nice evening is expected, but clouds are expected to increase overnight and rain chances will increase during the day on Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day. Overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday, just a few showers possible over northern areas of East Texas before ending late in the day. Thursday should be a quiet day, then more moisture moves in on Friday and even more for the upcoming weekend. 50-60% chances for showers and thundershowers for the upcoming weekend. A few may be strong, but at this time, it appears no frontal or surface systems will be in place, so not much severe storms are expected. We will update you on this often. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the lower to middle 80s for the foreseeable future as well. Much more humidity is expected for the remainder of the week and weekend as southerly winds are expected.