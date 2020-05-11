East Texas Food Bank continuing to distribute emergency food boxes

The East Texas Food Bank is also holding drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas. ETFB will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce (pending availability). There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income. All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, they must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature. The details for each city are below: