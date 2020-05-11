East Texas Food Bank continuing to distribute emergency food boxes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 11, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 4:04 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - From the East Texas Food Bank:

Tyler-ISD

In partnership with Tyler Independent School District, which is serving free curb-side meals to students until further notice, ETFB will be distributing free emergency food assistance boxes. As cars arrive on-site to receive curb-side meals from select TISD schools, each household will also receive a box of non-perishable food items (pending availability). Boxes are for TISD households and students do not need to be present.

Distribution will be at the following TISD campuses from 11am to 1pm until May 15th:

· Tuesday, May 12 – Griffin & Caldwell

· Wednesday, May 13 – Moore & Hubbard

· Thursday, May 14 – Boulter

· Friday, May 15 – Peete & Three Lakes

Drive-thru Food Distributions

The East Texas Food Bank is also holding drive-thru food distributions throughout East Texas. ETFB will distribute emergency food boxes and/or fresh items such as produce (pending availability). There are no eligibility or ID requirements. Households will be asked to give a verbal declaration of their name, address and income. All families will be served, regardless of where they live, their age or income. To pick up a box for someone else, they must provide a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature. The details for each city are below:

Tuesday, May 12

Marshall Convention Center

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Wednesday, May 13

The Good Samaritan (190 W. 2nd Street Rusk, TX)

9 to 11:30 a.m. *while supplies last

Friday, May 15

East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W Front St, Tyler, TX 75702)

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

209 N. Main St. Quitman, TX 75783

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

