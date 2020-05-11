COVID-19 warning signs posted in Tyler neighborhood

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - COVID-19 outbreaks in Tyler will now be identified by warning signs from the City of Tyler.
Signs can currently be seen at an apartment complex and T.R. Griffith Park near Texas College, where a potential outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified, according to Jenny Wells, Public Information Officer for the City of Tyler.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) have been working with the apartment complex to notify residents of community-spread. Wells said the impacted individuals are currently under self-quarantine.
T.R. Griffith Park has potential for community-spread because many people use it and touch different surfaces, according to Wells.
