Buckner senior living community in Longview launches gold ribbon campaign

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Buckner Retirement Services is encouraging Longview residents to go gold for senior living residents and the staff who take care of them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buckner Westminster Place is one of six Buckner senior living communities participating in Going Gold for Senior Living across Texas.
Longview residents who want to show their support by displaying a gold ribbon outside their homes can pick up a three-foot long piece of ribbon at Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane. The ribbons are being distributed Monday in a drive-thru setting at the facility. Residents are encouraged to display the ribbons from now through June.
Buckner’s other senior living communities are in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Beaumont and San Angelo.
