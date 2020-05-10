Suspect in Longview fatal shooting arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said they have made an arrest in a shooting that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old Dallas man.
According to Longview police, they were dispatched to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center and began investigating a shooting that occurred in a vehicle in the area of Mobberly and Young on May 9, at 1:59 pm. The shooting resulted in the death of 29-year-old Stanton Rodgers Holder of Dallas, TX.
Police said officers investigated and determined 27-year-old Prometheaus Washington of Dallas, shot a handgun in a moving vehicle striking the victim and killing him.
Police said Washington was arrested and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide.
