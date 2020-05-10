Sunday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Happy Mother’s Day! It is a cool start to the day with many spots in the low to mid 50s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm to the mid 70s and we will see lots of sunshine. If you have any outdoor plans today, the weather should be great! Overnight lows will drop to the low 50s. Tomorrow, expect mostly sunny skies and upper 70s. A warm front will pass through our area on Tuesday, bringing with it showers for the afternoon and a slow warm up. 80s return for Wednesday as well as partly sunny skies. Thursday will be even warmer with a small chance at a few spotty showers. More rain is expected Friday and Saturday.