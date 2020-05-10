Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: It certainly was a lovely weekend full of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures, and thankfully we have one more day of dry weather before showers and storms return next Tuesday! Skies remain clear overnight tonight and will lead to a sunny but cool start in the middle 50s tomorrow morning. Northeasterly winds shift more from the southeast by the end of the day, and afternoon highs will once again range in the middle to upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Clouds look to increase during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow, then showers and storms move into East Texas beginning early on Tuesday morning. These showers and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the day, and not everyone will see the same amount of rain once Tuesday is over. Severe weather threat is low, but heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty thunderstorm winds will be possible with a few stronger storms that could develop during the day. A few scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday but most look to stay dry for now as highs continue their steady warming trend into the lower to middle 80s by the middle to late part of next week. More isolated showers will be possible on Friday afternoon, then our streak of pleasant weekends ends as scattered showers and thunderstorms becomes likely for both Saturday and Sunday of next week.