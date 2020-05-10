Mobile COVID-19 testing to be offered in several East Texas cities on Monday, Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in several East Texas cities on Monday and Tuesday, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
Testing will be offered at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday, May 11. The test swabs will be processed at a lab other than the collection site, according to the state.
- Gilmer: 1218 US Highway 271 North (Civic Center)
- Mineola: 1150 North Newsom Street (Civic Center)
- Mt. Enterprise: 210 North Railroad Avenue (First Baptist Church)
- Alto: 595 Marcus Street (The River Church)
Testing at the following locations will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Livingston: 1017 US Highway 59 North (Polk County Commerce Center)
- Woodville: 201 Veterans Way (Tyler County Extension Agency/EOC)
Mobile testing sites will also be offered on Tuesday, May 12 in Tyler at the East Texas State Fairgrounds and in Longview at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You must register ahead of time at TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or by calling 512-883-2400. You will be screened for symptoms. Tests are conducted by appointment only.
Patients will be screened for the following symptoms:
- Fever/chills
- Cough (dry or productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/muscle or joint pain
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Headaches
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Nasal congestion
- Loss of taste and/or smell
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.