Trooper injured after vehicle wreck outside Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A DPS trooper has been taken to a hospital after a wreck north of Lufkin.
DPS spokesman David Hendry said the wreck occurred by Guacamole’s restaurant, which is located on State Highway 94, north of Lufkin.
Hendry said the wreck occurred after 9 p.m.
Hendry could not confirm if the trooper’s vehicle was involved or if the trooper himself was hit by a vehicle.
Sheriff Greg Sanches confirmed the trooper has been taken to a hospital.
