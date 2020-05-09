Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 75-year-old man with dementia

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY Texas (News Release) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing adult from the Flint area of Smith County. Richard Clifton Marcum (aka Dick) W/M 75, 5’ 4” 150-160 lbs, brown eyes/ black & gray hair drove away from his residence around 4:00 p.m. today. Richard Marcum has been diagnosed with dementia since 2012.
He told his wife he was headed to Albuquerque, NM, where he is originally from, to visit family. He has not driven in two years.
Richard Marcum left in an unknown direction from his residence. He is driving a gray or silver 2005 Toyota Sienna (TX- GGT 3459) which is registered to him. No known damage to vehicle or distinguishing marks. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid short sleeve shirt/ khaki pants/ black shoes. Richard Marcum does not have any of his medication with him.
DPS is in the process of issuing a Silver Alert at this time. If you see Richard Marcum or this vehicle, please notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency.