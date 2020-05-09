Saturday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a cool start to your Saturday, with many spots in the low to mid 50s. By the afternoon we will warm to the mid 70s and see plenty of sunshine. Overnight we will cool to the upper 40s to low 50s. For Mother’s Day, expect clear sunny skies and mid 70s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday. A few showers are expected on Tuesday afternoon but skies will clear dry out by Wednesday morning with just a bit of cloud cover left over. Temperatures start to make their way back to the mid 80s by Thursday afternoon, but more rain is expected late in the day. Showers will continue during the day on Friday.