Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! If you didn’t get enough sunshine today then don’t worry, we have plenty more on tap for tomorrow! Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and low 50s once again tomorrow morning. After a cool start, temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon. Thanks to the drier air in place, humidity values will be fairly low and will lead to a very comfortable “feel” outside, perfect for Mother’s Day! More sunshine and upper 70s for Monday afternoon, then showers and isolated thundershowers return to East Texas throughout the day on Tuesday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday before we dry out on Thursday. During this time, temperatures will be in a steady warming trend back into the middle to upper 80s by the second half of the next work week. Thursday’s dry streak ends quickly as scattered showers move back into East Texas on Friday with even better chances to see rain by next Saturday.