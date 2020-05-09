Mission cook provides meals, encouragement to laid-off workers in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pandemic has caused job loss and needs for many in East Texas, and some people are even seeking food until times get better.
One of those resources is a mission in Longview, which gives out food to anyone who needs it each day.
Hundreds of meals are given out every day at Newgate Mission, many given out to people who find themselves in need possibly for the first time in their lives.
It is something head cook Starla Sherman understands only too well.
“I was in foster care when I was about 14. I was about 17 when I emancipated myself," she said. “I lived in a maternity home. I lived in a couple of shelters in Florida and here in Texas. It was a struggle. I had kids.”
Daily, Sherman sees people coming in who’ve been laid off or lost their jobs, are out of money, and are needing help.
And she tells them her story.
“I wanted a career. I was having my fourth child," Starla said. “I wanted to give myself more freedom with my schedule. I decided to go to school.”
At 31, with four children, she works full-time and goes to culinary school.
“When I cook, it brings people together. They laugh; they talk. The enjoyment is something I love,” Sherman said.
She finds herself now giving out words of encouragement along with the meals she prepares.
“I feel like when you go through situations you can either be that situation or you can break it. You can break cycles of certain situations in life,” she said.
Talking from experience, she believes that even in hard times, life will get better if you just keep trying.
“I want to show my kids that regardless of how I started, mommy’s not going to finish like that. Life is what you make of it,” Starla said.
Starla said she will graduate in December with a degree in culinary arts, and she hopes to go on to be a chef and possibly have her own catering company.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.