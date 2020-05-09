Longview drug store provides free lunches to 250 nurses

LONGVIEW, Minn. (KLTV) - As a way of saying thank you to Longview’s nurses, Louis Morgan Drug No. 4 provided free lunches to 250 nurses on Friday.
On the same day, the drug store also donated 750 surgical masks to the Longview police and fire departments.
“We try to do something for Nurses Week every year, but we tried to go a little larger this year as a way of saying thank you to all our nurses, who have been working so hard during this COVID-19 situation," said Shawn Sams, Louis Morgan Drug No. 4’s co-owner and pharmacist.
Sams said they served 250 lunches catered by Jucys. He added that they might have served more than that if the weather hadn’t been rainy Friday morning.
The catered lunch event was held at the Louis Drug. No. 4 location On Friday. Jucys employees set up their grill outside in the parking lot and started cooking.
Sams said they tried to follow the social distancing guidelines. Each nurse got to choose a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or a chicken sandwich and got a ticket. Then each person got to drive through and pick up their food without getting out of his or her vehicle.
Sams said they also donated 750 three-ply surgical masks to the Longview police and fire departments on Friday. He added that he had heard that all City of Longview employees are required to wear masks any time they go out in the public.
“With the shortage of available masks, we wanted to do something to help,” Sams said.
