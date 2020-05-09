Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee has sent a letter to NCAA leaders, conferences and schools requesting details about how college athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi sent 20 questions to each Power Five conference, dozens of colleges and universities and committees at each of the NCAA's three divisions. Wicker's letter comes a day after Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Cory Booker released a letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert urging the association take further action on name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.