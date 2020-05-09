Governor Abbott issues guidelines for weddings amid COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued new guidelines for wedding venues and receptions that require indoor locations to limit their total occupancy. These are the new safety standards you will see at weddings across east Texas.
Abbott outlines that outdoor wedding venues should be used when possible, while indoor weddings held outside of a church are limited to a 25-percent capacity.
Lindale resident, Kayla Fields said COVID-19 has changed her wedding plans.
“As a little girl, you always envision what your wedding is going to look like. I’ve cried a lot over the fact that my vision has had to change quite a bit," Fields said.
The governor said to alternate rows between attendees, social distance, and consider wearing face masks.
Fields says at one point there was a possibility that her big day wasn't going to happen.
“We still want to celebrate this day. I actually spent a couple months not planning anything. I probably spent mid-March to mid-April not planning anything at all because I thought we weren’t going to be able have it anymore until we came up with this plan,” she said.
Due to her guest list, their new plan is to have an outdoor wedding at their home.
“It’s really exciting that it’s not my vision, but it’s still going to happen. So, I’m at peace with that, whereas other people have had to cancel or reschedule,” Fields said.
Abbott said to disinfect regularly touched surfaces, like chairs and doorknobs. He also says to have disinfectant readily available.
“I’m blaming everything on coronavirus. You’re getting plastic cups because of coronavirus, and you’re getting plastic forks because of coronavirus,” she said.
Abbott also said during the reception, tables can have a maximum of six people, and employees don’t go towards the 25-percent occupancy limitation. He also said a designated area should be provided for the at-risk population at weddings.
