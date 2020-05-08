Tyler Junior College to honor graduates with ‘victory lap’ through campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic is altering the way schools, colleges and universities hold graduation.
On Friday, Tyler Junior College will host a 'victor lap’ drive-thru celebration to honor its May 2020 graduates.
The graduates will line up in their vehicles shortly before noon in the parking lot at the corner of E. Devine Street and S. Mahone Avenue, according to the college. The route will start on E. Devine, turn right on Mahon, right on Lake Street and left on Baxter Avenue.
Friends, TJC faculty and staff will line the streets to cheer for the graduates. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Friday would’ve been TJC’s spring commencement. That ceremony has been moved to August.
